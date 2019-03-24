Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Machado Faria

Jun 7, 1924 - Mar 19, 2019

Joseph M. Faria was born on June 7, 1924, in Terceira, Azores, Portugal, in the village of Porto Judeau to Joe and Ermalinda Faria Ramos. He came to Patterson in 1931 and moved to Modesto in 1945 when he purchased the dairy and later opened his own Real Estate office in 1980.

Joe was an active member of several Portuguese Fraternal Organizations. He was a Past President and currently served as the Dean of the Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association (MPPA.) He was Past President of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA.) Past Supreme President of the United Portuguese Estado of California (UPEC), Member of PFSA Co #38, SES, Luso and the Brotherhood of St. Anthony. He was active in both his community and church; he was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, and Saint Joseph's Church. Joseph was a member of the Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association.

Joe was very proud of his Portuguese Heritage and equally as proud of becoming a United States Citizen at a very young age. Joe loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, spending time at the cabin, running the cattle ranch with his grandsons, playing cards and dancing.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Faria of 71 years, Daughter Gloria Jean Fresquez and her husband Louis, grandsons Joey Faria, Michael Scoto (Amy), Joseph Nunes (Jori), Thomas Nunes (Heidi), Kevin Nunes (Stephanie), and 15 grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe Faria and Ermalinda Faria Ramos, his son Clarence Faria, and his brother Eugene Faria.

The family appreciates and wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to his caregivers and Community Hospice for their love and care during this difficult time. Franklin and Downs is honored to be serving the Faria Family.

The Visitation is on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes, located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto. The Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church located at 709 J Street, Modesto CA, Committal Service to follow at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto CA. Remembrances can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356

