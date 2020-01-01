Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Funeral service 4:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Thomas Griffin

June 8, 1943 ~ December 29, 2019

Joseph Thomas Griffin, age 76, was called home by God on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Modesto, California.

He was born on June 8, 1943 to Joseph Glenn and Mildred Ann Griffin in Colusa, California. Joe spent his childhood tending to the family farm and graduated from Colusa High School where he met the love of his life, Patricia Ballard. Joe and Patty married in 1966 while he was attending California State University, Chico where in 1968 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with an option for crop production. He also pursued graduate studies at UC Davis and Rutgers University. After graduation, he worked at the largest fruit and vegetable cannery in the world, Del Monte in San Leandro before pursuing a career in banking in Davis, California with Wells Fargo and later in Turlock, California at Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Joe enjoyed his career, but his passion was travel and adventure. A constant traveler and seeker of new experiences, Joe travelled the world with family and friends. He was equally as excited to travel through Europe for three months in a camper van as he was to experience new places on a luxury cruise ship.

His thirst for adventure was never quenched. Joe relished flying his airplane into unexplored places, offroad motorcycle riding, boating on Turlock Lake, whitewater kayaking with friends, and taking long walks with his beloved dogs. He would talk effortlessly about geography, politics, history, entertainment news, nature, travel and everything in between!

Joe lived life to its fullest. He filled the world with love and laughter through his carefree sense of adventure. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Griffin, his children James Griffin (Eileen) and Ashley Williams (Jeff), grandchildren Grace Griffin, Grant Griffin, Kate Williams, Elle Williams, and Brody Williams, sister Sherry Prater and many loving friends.

We will remember Joe at a funeral service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4:00p.m. at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, California followed by a celebration of life reception.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Golden Age Home Care (Marenila Placinter and Rose Ann Aler and especially Alan Aler for his devotion and love for Joe) and Optimal Hospice for their support in his final days. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





