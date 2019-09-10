Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kenneth (Jack) Fraser. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Cherokee Memorial Park in the Vineyard Chapel 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph (Jack) Kenneth Fraser

October 27, 1935 - August 30, 2019

Jack passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at home in Stockton, CA with his wife Michael Jayne by his side. Jack was a Loving Husband and Father.

Jack was born Oct. 27, 1935 to Carol and Kenneth Fraser. Jack graduated from Hughson High School. He was a Life Member of the California Scholarship Federation and Student Body President. Jack excelled at sports - football, basketball and baseball. He attended Modesto Jr. College and graduated from UC Berkley, also was a graduate from Boalt Hall, LLB. He was a Deputy District Attorney for San Joaquin County, assigned to Municipal Court, then Superior Court - handling all types of preliminary hearings, motions and jury trials. Jack was a Supervisor, Juvenile Division San Joaquin County. finishing his career in San Joaquin as a Court Commissioner for Juvenile Court. He was a member of various Professional Associations. committee Associations: Member of Forty Niner Counsel, Boy Scouts of America. Scout Master for Troop 60. Member of Board of Directors and Past President of Easter Seal Society of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Calaveras, Amador and Alpine Counties - 1975. Member Citizens Volunteer Community to build a Therapy center for the handicapped. (Constructed Dec. 1982). Member of Tokay Athletics Club and Chairman 1981-1983. Member of Sertoma Club since 1976 - Sertoman of the Year, Pacific Southwest Region 1994,. Member Ad Hoc Graffiti Abatement Council 1996-1997S

Leaving behind his wife Michael Jayne, two sons - Kenneth Fraser (Jolene), Don Fraser (Julie). siblings - Thomas Fraser (Judy), Jane Martella (Ronald), and Keith Fraser (Tamie). five grandchildren - Darren Fraser, Chelsea Fox, Allison Fraser, Nicole Fraser and Justin Fraser.

The Fraser family wishes to thank all of the medical Doctors and staff that assisted Jack, and Hospice of San Joaquin County for the compassionate care Jack received from their entire staff.

Memorial Service to be held Sept. 16, 2019 at 1pm at Cherokee Memorial Park in the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin County or St. Mary's Dinning Room.

