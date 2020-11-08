Joseph Patrick KrigbaumJanuary 12, 1948 - October 28, 2020Joe was born and a lifelong resident of Modesto. He worked at Weyerhauser Paper Company for 29 years. He passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 72.He was known in Modesto for driving his slick black 1963 Impala SS. He loved listening to music, drinking beer, joking, laughing with friends, playing horseshoes and being outside whistling and working in the yard.In his younger years, he was an excellent diver at Modesto High. He also loved golf and Sunday volleyball sessions. He had a passion for classic cars and was a member of the Faros car club.His laughter was contagious and he is missed tremendously by family and friends. Joe was an amazing father and is survived by his only daughter Amie, Daughter-In Law Terra, Grandson Mike, Great Granddaughter Amelya, Brothers Ed and Greg, Sister Nancy, Mother of his child Annette and his furry children - Grayson, Sasha, Cleo, Robert Lee, Lucious and Cookie.Memorial services for Joe are scheduled for Sat, Nov 14, 2020 11am at Lakewood Memorial Park. Celebration of his life to follow at Galletto Ristorante.