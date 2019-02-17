Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph N. Lourenco

August 5, 1959 -February 11, 2019

Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Hughson with his loving wife by his side after a brief illness with brain cancer. He was born August 5, 1959 in Willows, California. He was the eldest of 5 boys. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Lourenco and Brother Carlos Lourenco. He is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl (Fantazia) Lourenco, sons Joseph Jr. and Jonathan Lourenco, daughter Jessica &(AJ) Miranda, brothers; David (Melanie) Lourenco of Hughson, CA, Frank (Sondra) and John (Donna) Lourenco of Livingston, CA; sister-in-law Katherine (Steve) Cozzitorto of Hilmar, CA, brother-in-laws; David (Tami) Fantazia of Hilmar, Ronny (Georjia) Fantazia of Florida and granddaughter Heartlyn Rose Gerhardt of Hughson. Joe worked for South San Joaquin Irrigation District for 17 ½ years. Prior to SSJID, he was in the Dairy business since he was 2 year old, milking cows and working on the farm was a normal and necessary part of life growing up. He spent his early years in Gustine. Joe's family moved to Turlock when he was in the 8th grade where he later attended and graduated from Hilmar High School. He had a love for gardening and a green thumb which provided him with an abundance of many variety of vegetables, this allowed him to make delicious stewed tomatoes and homemade beans. Joe also enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, visiting his family but his three greatest loves were raising beef cattle, his wife Cheryl and his granddaughter Heartlyn. Joe will always be known for his amazing work ethic, having pride in everything he did and helping others whenever possible. Joe never met a stranger. His legacy will live on through his many friends and family whose lives forever will be impacted by his bigger than life presence. Cheryl and Joe are grateful for the support of their family and friends as well as Optimal Hospice and 21st Oncology of Modesto while going through this difficult time.

A visitation for Joseph will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service, 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California 95380. A rosary service will occur Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM, 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California 95380. A burial will occur at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, California 95380-3749. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 4040 McKenna Drive, Turlock, California 95382.

Please send remembrances to Fava Day Kids P.O. Box 1827, Turlock, CA 95381

