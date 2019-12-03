Joseph R. Mendes
Nov.28,1929 ~ Nov.30, 2019
Joe was born in 1929 to Jule and Maria Mendes and passed away at the age of 90. He served in the US Army and was a farmer for all of his adult life. Joe was a devoted catholic and attended both St Jude's Catholic Church in Ceres and St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson.
His hobbies always involved being outdoors including gardening, deep sea fishing, farming, camping, going to garage sales and raising animals. Joe will be remembered for his caring demeanor and how he was always willing to help others.
Joe is survived by his children Laura (Loy) Riddle, Cindy (Tony) Wyatt, Mary (Tony) Serpa, Michael (Kim) Mendes, Sandy (Larry) Walker and Julie Hamilton; siblings Mary, Annie and Alice; sixteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Annie Mendes in 2015; parents and brothers Jule, Tony and Frank.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's memory to Ceres or Hughson American Legion.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:00p.m. Mass will be at St. Jude's Catholic Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with burial to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 3, 2019