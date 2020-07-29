Joseph Brian PachecoOct. 24, 1960 - July 15, 2020Joseph Brian Pacheco, age 59, was born on October 24, 1960 in Newman, CA, and passed away on July 15, 2020. He spent his childhood years in Stevinson, CA and raised his family in Hilmar, CA.Joseph is survived by his seven children, Shannon (Shawn) Walker of Ceres, CA; Jolee (Timmy) Henley of Patterson, CA; Brian Pacheco; Heather Pacheco; Blake Pacheco and Linzey Pacheco, all of Hilmar, CA; and Brett Pacheco of Sacramento, CA. He leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one great-grandchild soon to arrive. Joseph is also survived by Trena Pacheco, the mother of his eight children.He also leaves behind his mother, Rose Pacheco; and siblings, Mitch (Lettie) Pacheco and Nicole Pacheco of Stevinson, CA; and Tracy (Tim) Van Fleet and Kelly (Jaimie) Cossey of Turlock, CA.He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Pacheco; son, Brandon Donal Pacheco; and granddaughter, Alexis Breann Thomas.Joseph enjoyed spending time with his large family of children and grandchildren, eating good food and playing pool in his garage. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing with his friends when given the opportunity.Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our father, son, brother, grandpa, and friend to many. He was a hardworking man for his family and was a Master in his Craft.His kind heart touched many lives and he has been pulled from us too soon. The angels must have needed a skilled carpenter.Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance is limited. There is only a 25% capacity allowed in the chapel.