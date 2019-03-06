Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Anthony Schefter

Mar 20, 1929 - Feb 23, 2019

Joseph A. Schefter passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in Langdon, ND on March 20, 1929. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Schefter; his children, Ed Schefter, Karen Taylor, and Virginia Schefter; and his grandchildren, Kellen, Camille, Tyler, Alexandra, Lauren, Sean, and Niki. Joe was predeceased by his parents Earl and Florence Larson and by his son Tom Schefter.

Joe was a veteran of the

Joe loved to keep busy and was always looking for ways to improve things. He was an ombudsman for a few years working with patients in nursing homes. He loved to garden and experiment by planting various fruit trees and flowers. Joe was a master of home improvements and the ultimate handyman.

A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation, 1101 Sylvan Ave #B-10, Modesto, CA 95350.

Visitation will be held on March 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on March 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 19399 E. Hwy 120, Ripon, CA. Burial will follow at the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Joseph Anthony SchefterMar 20, 1929 - Feb 23, 2019Joseph A. Schefter passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in Langdon, ND on March 20, 1929. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Schefter; his children, Ed Schefter, Karen Taylor, and Virginia Schefter; and his grandchildren, Kellen, Camille, Tyler, Alexandra, Lauren, Sean, and Niki. Joe was predeceased by his parents Earl and Florence Larson and by his son Tom Schefter.Joe was a veteran of the Korean War after which he pursued his education with a B.S. Degree from Mankato State University. While in Mankato, MN, he met Carol and they were married in 1955. He went on to receive an M.A. Degree from the University of Chicago and a post graduate fellowship at Syracuse University. The family moved from Illinois, to Germany, to Syracuse, NY and settled in Modesto, CA in 1975. Joe was the Librarian at Modesto Junior College until his retirement in 1999.Joe loved to keep busy and was always looking for ways to improve things. He was an ombudsman for a few years working with patients in nursing homes. He loved to garden and experiment by planting various fruit trees and flowers. Joe was a master of home improvements and the ultimate handyman.A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation, 1101 Sylvan Ave #B-10, Modesto, CA 95350.Visitation will be held on March 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on March 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 19399 E. Hwy 120, Ripon, CA. Burial will follow at the adjoining St. John's Cemetery. Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close