Joseph "Joe" Paul Siegfried, 72, died peacefully on March 17 at his home in South San Francisco, following a long illness. Kind, fun loving and generous, Joe was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

The son of Joseph and Virginia Siegfried, Joe was raised in the Central Valley town of Oakdale with his older brother Michael and younger sister Diane. Joe grew up playing sports, which became a lifelong source of joy; he was a fan of both professional and collegiate athletics and was especially loyal to Stanford University football. His early participation in sports also sparked a passion for physical fitness. Whether through swimming or calisthenics, Joe stayed on top of his health.

After graduating from Oakdale High School, Joe attended California State University, Chico, and was a member of the social fraternity Lambda Pi. Joe graduated from Chico with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business. Post-college, he worked in the construction trades, eventually retiring from Operating Engineers Local 3.

In 1986, Joe met Merry Weeks through an acquaintance. The two married after a short courtship. Their wedding – on Halloween, in a New Orleans, on a paddlewheel boat – stands as a seminal '80s memory for many and serves as a testament to the couple's sly sense of humor. Joe loved a great party. In fact, some have speculated that Joe timed his St. Patrick's Day passing so as not to miss an epic celebration.

Merry and Joe would spend 33 years at each other's side, traveling the world, entertaining friends and doting on family. Joe was a fiercely loyal friend and a loving uncle, treating the couple's many nieces and nephews to Lake Tahoe summers on his ski boat, the memories of which are tightly held. Family vacations with Merry and Joe at "the ranch" in Lake County are also fondly remembered for adventurous times among pigs, cows and stars.

Joe had a knack for turning any ordinary outing into a lasting memory. Champagne was his drink of choice, a reflection of his effervescent love of life.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister Diane. He is survived by wife Merry; brother Mike Siegfried of Lodi; mother-in-law Gail Weeks of Foster City; sisters-in-law Sherri Weeks of Redwood City, Janet Weeks (Rocky Rushing) of Sacramento and Cynthia Steele of San Luis Obispo; nieces and nephews Kate and Anne Siegfried of Lodi; Samantha and Alyssa Reifer of Denver; Francesca Reifer of LaConner, Washington; Brent Imus of San Luis Obispo; Derek and Adrianna Imus of Morro Bay; Rose Rushing of Farmington, New Mexico; and Lily Rushing of Sacramento; and great nephews James and Samuel of Morro Bay.

A celebration of Joe's life – with champagne -- will be held in the future. In the meantime, donations can be made in his memory to . Please view/sign guestbook:

