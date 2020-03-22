Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Similie, Sr.

Jan 30, 1928 -Mar 15, 2020

Giuseppe (Joseph) Simile was born on January 30, 1928 and raised in Palermo, Sicily. He was the middle of three sons of Gaetano and Rosalia Simile.

Joe met and married Dorothy Sabatino in Palermo. Theirs was an interesting love story that today could be the beginnings of a wonderful Hallmark movie. Remember, back in the day there was no internet, dating sites, Facebook, or cell phones. In 1945, Joe's Aunt worked for the Red Cross and handled care packages. Many of them were unclaimed so when one such package came through, she removed the return address and told Joe he could practice is English by writing to someone in the States. He was given the mailing address of Dorothy's mother and he corresponded with his future mother-in-law for about a year until she fell ill and then Dorothy took up the pen. It was then that Joe and Dorothy started corresponding themselves, she in helping him learn English and Joe helping her with Italian. Their favorite poem was "Let Me Count the Ways" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning. After meeting briefly when Dorothy and her mother visited family in Sicily in 1949, it wasn't long before Joe wrote to her and asked her to marry him. Dorothy went to Palermo to marry Joe in 1951.

Joe and Dorothy came back to live in Chicago, Illinois where they lived with her family and where they started their own. It wasn't long before they moved to Modesto where their family grew with children, Lela (Pat) Seefeldt, Guy (Gina) Simile, Maria (Stan) Shaw and Joseph (Jeanne) Simile.

Joe's life not only changed from single man to husband to father but he embarked on another journey with the Sons (and Daughters) of Italy in America. Joe, started at the local level and joined Modesto Lodge #2021 in 1957 working his way up to Grand Venerable of the Grand Lodge of California, a position he held for two, two-year terms. The Italian government recognized Joe's vast contribution to the Italian-American community of California and honored him with the title of Cavaliere in 1975 and with the title of Commendatore of the Order of the Star of the Italian Solidarity of the Republic of Italy in 1978.

Joe received an Accounting degree from the University of Palermo which served him well in his career working for The Grange Company, Williams Turkey Breeding Farms, Stanislaus Medical Society and Simile Construction. He was an Italian teacher at Modesto Junior College and CSU Stanislaus, a liaison for the the Italian Consulate in San Francisco and a translator. He belonged to several organizations including the Italian Catholic Federation, Townsend Opera Players, Knights of Columbus, the American Society of the Italian Legions of Merit and the Old Fisherman's Club.

Joe and Dorothy were married for sixty-five years and they grew a large and loving family to include 22 grandkids (includes spouses) who call him Nonno (Italian grandfather) and 23 great-grandkids (no spouses!) who call him Nonnino (little grandfather) and more on the way.

Joe was passionate about keeping his Italian heritage alive but loved his adopted country, America, immensely. So much so, that he sponsored his cousin, John Tedesco, who later married Pam, to come to America. He instilled this love of country and patriotism in all his children. Our parents were the epitome of proud hard-working independent immigrants. We are grateful for the values and the work ethic they taught us.

Joe was known as Tic-Tac Nonno. He trained all of his grandkids, great-grandkids and their friends to run to him when he tapped the Tic-Tacs in his shirt pocket; it was one Tic-Tac in exchange for a kiss on the cheek! Bocce was a favorite pastime with adults and kids alike.

We have a saying in our family, "Sempre Famiglia" (Family Always). Dad made sure everyone one had this plaque in their homes to remind us daily the importance of family and of being Italian.

Dad loved God, Mom, his family and the Sons of Italy but there was nothing he loved more than Bedda Sicilia, his beautiful Sicily.

Arrivederci, Dad, you are finally able to be with Mom. Tell her we love her. We love you and we will always carry in our hearts the many loving memories you created with us. We are forever, Sempre Famiglia!

The family regrets services will be private; however, we are planning a celebration of Dad's life once the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.

If inclined, donations can be made to the Joe and Dorothy Simile Sr. Scholarship Fund: SOI Western Foundation, c/o Grand Lodge of California, 5051 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94112

www.cvobituaries.com





