Joseph Levene SnyderSept 09, 1935 - June 3, 2020Joseph (Joe) (Sunny) Snyder went to be with the Lord June 3, 2020 at 6:11 am. Joe was born Sept 09, 1935 in Prague, Oklahoma, to Joseph Fredrick and Versia Mae (England) Snyder. Joe was raised in Patterson, CA. and lived many years in Arizona. He leaves behind his sister Linda (Joe) Coelho daughter Cheri (Lou) Martin, John (Judy) Snyder and Teri (Pete) Gaarde and Grandchildern and Great Grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.