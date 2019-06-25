Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Jude's Catholic Church 3284 Mitchell Rd. Ceres , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Frank Martin Ventura

Dec 9, 1951 - June 17, 2019

Joseph Frank Martin Ventura, age 67, passed away early Monday morning, June 17, 2019. He was born December 9, 1951 in Pittsburg, California to Jose H. Ventura and Ana M. (Branco) Ventura. Joseph was the oldest of three children, and lived in Antioch until he married the love of his life Lydia Pereira on July 9, 1972. As a graduate of Antioch High School Class of 1970, he continued his schooling and earned an A.S. degree from Contra Costa Junior College in 1972.

He is survived by his Wife Lydia M. Ventura with whom he would be celebrating 47 years of marriage; Daughter, Teresa L. Ventura; Grandsons, Michael K. Cervantez and Dominic K. Cervantez; His Godsons, Michael N. McCammon, Derik J. Holzheimer, and Sean J. McCammon; Sister, Mary Ventura Holzheimer (Eric); Brother, David L. Ventura; Sister in Law, Laura A. McCammon; Nephew, Garrick Stillford and Niece, Katharine A. Holzheimer.

Joseph will be remembered as a member of multiple organizations where he served. He was the founding member of the Luso American Youth Council # 16 (Contra Costa), a past member of the Knights of Columbus and Italian Catholic Federation Branch 316, a licensed tax return preparer, and worked with the Modesto Bee for over 23 years. He loved people, could carry on a conversation with anyone and always made people laugh. He touched many lives and was known to many as VuVu. The stories he shared with us will live in each of our memories forever.

Public viewing Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Sante Fe Ave. Hughson, Ca.

Rosary and Funeral Thursday, June 27, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church 3284 Mitchell Rd. Ceres, Ca.

The Funeral Procession and Burial immediately following.

www.cvobituaries.com





