My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Joseph Victor Parravano
Jan 23, 1943 - May 23, 2020
Joseph Victor Parravano was born on January 23, 1943 to Louis & Teresa Parravano in Detroit, Michigan. Joseph passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 77 in Modesto, CA. Joseph had been a resident of the area for the past 59 years. He is survived by his children; Julie Ann Parravano Grabscheid, Jodi Ann Mort and Megan Ashley Parravano; Son-in-law Eduard Parravano Grabscheid; Grandchildren Victoria Ann Grabscheid, Natalie Rose Grabscheid, Isabella Ann Marie Mort, Sofia Elizabeth Pearl Mort, Massimo Stephen Joseph Mort and Amelia Maureen Parravano, and his brother Louis Daniel Parravano. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Teresa Parravano and his sister Linda Marie Parravano.
Joseph loved to play the piano, and play with his grandchildren. His hobbies were reading and playing poker. He enjoyed patronizing Modesto's finest coffee shops, and regularly visited The Village Baking Company and Mocha Magic. He was a believer in Christ and loving Creator and active in a local Course In Miracles group. Joseph was loved and will be deeply missed.
Joseph's memory will be honored on Friday, June 12th at 10am, with a service at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. For more information about attending the service in person or via Livestream, please email the family at, josephvp@live.com. If you knew Joseph, and would like to leave a message on his tribute page, please do so at, franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Joseph-Parravano.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.