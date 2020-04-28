Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Viveiros. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Pedro Viveiros

December 18, 1939 - April 20, 2020

Pastor Joseph Pedro Viveiros, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, pastor, affectionately known to many as Papa Joe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 80 years of age.

Joe was the fourth child in a family of 6 born to Jose Pedro Viveiros and Maria de Luz Carvalho Viveiros. Joe was born on December 18, 1939, and was happy to be surrounded by five sisters that spoiled him constantly.

Joe was born in Candelaria, São Miguel Island, Azores where he lived till the age of nine. His early years were spent in the Azores where he found his true calling in life "Cows". He often spoke of his childhood and would light up reminiscing about spending time with his Uncle and taking the cows out to the countryside to graze. He moved with his family to America shortly after his ninth birthday, reluctantly as he recalls. The family settled in Newman, California where Joe continued to follow his passion for cows working along side his father and sisters tending to the animals he loved so much.

Joe married the love of his life, Hazel Marie Souza, in Newman, California on October 15, 1960 and would have celebrated this year, 60 years of marriage. Together they were blessed with three children: Robert Joseph Viveiros (Patricia Viveiros), Richard Joseph Viveiros (Lorena Viveiros) and Lori Ann Viveiros-Baptista. The family made their home in Hilmar, California. Joe's dream of owning his own dairy came true with the help of his wife. Good Shepherd Dairy was created in the early seventies. In 1980, the family moved their dairy business to Turlock, California on Prairie Flower road. Working side by side with his wife and children was a dream come true for Joe. At the age of 60, in April of 2000 the family decided to relocate their dairy for the last time to Delta, Utah. Joe continued to minister and mentor in the Lords name while taking care of his cows and family.

Joe's main passion was the Lord. Joe, with his wife by his side, led many people to Christ. Joe was known by many as the true definition of a humble man of God. His second passion was his loving family. He loved his visits back to California to visit his sisters where there was many a celebration with family and the traditional foods that he loved. Joe especially loved when his grandchildren and precious great grandchildren came to visit. Whenever his family said they loved him his response was always "I love you more!" He never passed up an opportunity to show his wife or family just how much he loved them.

Joe was well known for his barbecuing skills where there were many gatherings of family and close friends both in California and Utah. He was always eager to feed the masses and spread the word of God. He will be truly missed by his wife, family and all the friends he's made throughout his life.

Joe is survived by his wife: Hazel; sons: Robert (Patty) Viveiros, Richard (Lorena) Viveiros; daughter: Lori Ann Viveiros-Baptista; sisters: Louise Aguiar, Isabel Mendonca, Mary(Nick) Alves, Madaline Viveiros, Gerri Viveiros; grandchildren: Kristin (Matt Joki) Viveiros, Layna (Dallan) Jones, Lisa (Nick Santos) Baptista, Lonna Baptista, Michael Viveiros, Kaci (Nick) Merlo, Kodi Jorgenson, Kyli Yarbro; great-grandchildren: Keaton & Colton Jones, Londyn & Lawson Santos, and Aria Merlo.

We would like to extend a special thanks to Joe's hospice nurses: Sherri Glick & Kylie, Delta Community Hospital, and the community of Delta for all the love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

Celebrations of Joe's life will be held in both California and Delta. The schedules will be announced at a later date. Joe will be laid to rest in California.

