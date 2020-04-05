Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Willhide. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH RICHARD WILLHIDE

NOVEMBER 2, 1985 - 31 MARCH 2020

Joseph Richard Willhide, 34, died March 31, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., following a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 2, 1985, at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, the son of Hellen N. (Bertolosso) Willhide and Edward K. Willhide.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Kaylee Ann Willhide and her mother, Shawnee Amaral, of Modesto; and Delaney Christine Goetz and her mother, Jamie Goetz, of Modesto; two sisters, Susan Willhide (Felix) Guerrero of Porterville, and Kristin Hibbs (Michael) Gomes of Los Banos; four brothers, Jarrod (Tricia) Willhide, of New Bloomfield, PA, Eric (Lisa) Willhide, of Aurora, CO, Thomas Willhide, of Modesto, and Alexander Willhide, of North Hollywood; his grandmother, Norma Jean Bertolosso, of Modesto; his Aunt Sandra and Uncle Ron Everett, of Sonoma, and Uncle Gary Willhide, of Cathedral City, in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Annabelle and Leon Willhide and Richard Bertolosso.

Joey attended Sylvan and Modesto City schools, including Somerset Middle School and Beyer High School where he was a member of the wrestling team.

He displayed more of his athletic prowess on the baseball fields at Bel Passi and beyond and then spent a summer umpiring games.

He loved music and was a very talented beatboxer, much to the consternation of his parents during his high school days.

He also was an avid reader throughout his life.

He cashed his first paychecks for delivering The Modesto Bee at the crack of dawn every day on his route off Coffee and Rumble roads.

Joey was born with the gift of gab. He put that gift to good use during his adult life as he dabbled in sales of newspapers, vacuum cleaners, cell phones or whatever product he chose to sell.

He shared his beautiful smile with everyone he met.

Joey had a very giving and helpful heart and soul. He was meticulous when he offered his assistance to family and friends whenever they needed help with yardwork or moving or cleaning up their homes or garages.

A memorial service is pending, in light of current restrictions on group gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joseph's name to a .

www.cvobituaries.com



