Service Information
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto , CA 95350
(209)-529-5723
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
505 W Granger Ave
Modesto , CA
Obituary

Joseph Yonan

Jun 28, 1929 – Jul 5, 2019

Joseph Yonan was born in Chicago, Illinois to David and Sushan Yonan. Joseph attended Knickerbocker Elementary and Waller High School in Chicago, before moving to California. In California he attended Turlock High School and MJC. He also served in the US Army, stationed in Fort Ord, CA. His family was drawn to the Central Valley for it's agricultural climate, ideal for growing a vineyard and making it their home.

Joseph soon met and married a smart, pretty girl from Turlock High School, named Donna Alexander. Together they raised seven children in Modesto, CA. Joseph lovingly supported his large family by working as a conductor breakman for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Besides faithfully attending Our Lady of Fatima Church, Joseph had an additional love. He loved serving his community as a Sheriff Reservist for Stanislaus County. He volunteered back in his early twenties and continued to serve our county as a sheriff for 55 years!

Along with enjoying his many trips to Yosemite, Joseph enjoyed making adults laugh and babies giggle. He especially adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even in his last days he would light up when one of them walked in the room. He would smile and look attentively into their eyes as they spoke to their beloved Grandpa.

In his last days, Joseph was surrounded by his large family and died peacefully at home. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife Donna Yonan, grandson Malachi Yonan, brothers Joel Yonan, John Yonan and sister Sarah Sackley (Chicago). He is survived by his sister Sophie Badal (Chicago), his seven children, Joseph David Yonan (Adelle), Benjamin Yonan, Lauren Yonan (Willits, CA), Claire Yonan-Powers, Marilyn Yonan (Daniel), James Yonan, Jan Marie Miller (Allen), his 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Yonan Family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA. A Committal Service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

www.cvobituaries.com





