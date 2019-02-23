Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Josephine Cipponeri

November 29, 1941-February 20, 2019

Josephine Cipponeri passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and was 77 years old. Josie was a 1959 graduate of Thomas Downey High School. We were blessed to have her in our lives for so many precious years. She was always there for us with unconditional love and support. Her life was about her family and her dear friends.

Josie was a very hard-working woman. Together with her husband Joe, they worked side by side farming their property in Hughson, California. They sold fresh fruit and nuts at farmer's markets along with operating their fruit stand/bakery. She had a passion and talent for cooking and entertaining. Josie loved to travel and visited many wonderful places. She was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson and was a member of Young Ladies Institute #193.

Beloved wife to Joe for 59 years. Devoted mother to JoDee, Sebastian and Katherine. Grandmother to Joseph (Melissa), Kevin, Caitlin, Kenneth (Tiffany), Chris and David. Great-grandmother to Vincent and Angelo. Mother-in-law to Jeff and Andrea. Dear sister to Marie, Bill and Frank.

The emptiness we feel is being filled with loving memories and respect for how much she taught us and the sacrifices she made. With eternal love we let her go in peace which she so deserved.

Visitation Service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson on Monday, February 25th from 4:00-8:00 pm with the Rosary Service at 6:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 10:00 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 7820 Fox Rd., Hughson, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Josie's name to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356 or their website.

