Josephine Denny
Josephine P. Denny
January 22,1921-July 31,2020
Josephine P. Denny, age of 99, of Modesto Ca, passed away on July 31, Peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Josphine worked as a Kitchen Aid for City Hospital of Modesto for 30 years. Jospehine is survived by Jim and Mary McKay with(6 children 7 grand children, Joanne Denny with(3 children and 6 grandchildren )and Maria Arrieta with( 8 children and 17 grandchildren), and other family and friends. Jospehine is preceded in death by Raymond Denny, Darlene Denny, Henry Denny, Tonya Bell, Megan Benson and Dylon Gilmore .
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
