Josephine Denny

Josephine P. DennyJanuary 22,1921-July 31,2020Josephine P. Denny, age of 99, of Modesto Ca, passed away on July 31, Peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Josphine worked as a Kitchen Aid for City Hospital of Modesto for 30 years. Jospehine is survived by Jim and Mary McKay with(6 children 7 grand children, Joanne Denny with(3 children and 6 grandchildren )and Maria Arrieta with( 8 children and 17 grandchildren), and other family and friends. Jospehine is preceded in death by Raymond Denny, Darlene Denny, Henry Denny, Tonya Bell, Megan Benson and Dylon Gilmore .