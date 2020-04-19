Josephine Anah Bessac
Jul 24, 1926-Apr 10, 2020
Jody was the youngest daughter of Eugene and Florence Bessac. Educated locally. 1943 graduate of Oakdale High School. Attended Dominican University of California (Dominican College) and University of the Pacific (College of the Pacific). Taught 2nd and 3rd grades at Riverbank Elementary and Modesto City School Districts. Married Richard Denny Landon August 1, 1948. Charter member of Riverbank Women's club. Charter member of Riverbank Historical Society. Past president Omega Nu of Modesto. Homemaker, lover of books, antiques, English and French History, genealogy, Riverbank History, and any card game. Survived by sons Jeffrey Landon, Stuart Landon, and Alex Landon (wife Teresa), 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020