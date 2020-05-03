Joshua Lawrence Esteves
November 30, 1980 - April 26, 2020
"If a man tried to take his time on earth and prove before he died, what one man's life could be worth, well I wonder what would happen to this world?" Harry Chapin
Joshua Lawrence Esteves 39 passed away April 26, 2020. He is the loving husband of Winter Esteves and the proud father of James and Jake Esteves. Having been named San Joaquin county's Career Technology Educators Teacher of the Year Josh worked as a teacher of wood shop and math but he taught us all to love and to be kind to one another.
Josh spent several years as a high school soccer coach of a successful team. When asked how he got his team to perform so well he answered, "I just step back and let the boys be great." Josh had a talent for placing the spotlight on others so they could shine bright. As a woodshop teacher, Josh proudly displayed his students' work for all to see. He believed woodshop gave students a tangible way to learn math, practice perseverance and have fun learning.
Josh was a man of peace and participated in many nonviolent protests in support of gay marriage, universal health care and many other social justice movements. He was once asked how his belief in nonviolence fit in with him putting his sons in a karate class. He replied, "I do not want my boys to shy away from conflict because they are afraid, I want karate to give them the confidence to fight for justice. It will be my job to teach them to do so in a nonviolent loving way."
Joshua's classroom may now be closed but his lessons live on in each of us.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to unitedsamaritans.org
Published in Modesto Bee on May 3, 2020.