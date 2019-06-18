Joshua Ward Hobby
Dec. 29, 2018 - June 12, 2019
Our courageous warrior Joshua Ward Hobby went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Joshua was born on December 29th, 2018 with a congenital heart defect that required two major surgeries. Despite the many obstacles he faced in his short life Joshua persevered and enjoyed quality time with his parents and siblings.
Joshua is survived by his loving parents Nicholas and Emily Hobby as well as his five siblings, Leah, Audra, Jeremiah, Savannah, and Ezekiel.
Joshua's bright blue eyes, smiles, and happy screeches will be fondly remembered by those that knew and loved him.
Services for Joshua will be held on Wednesday, June 19th. They will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson. The Rosary will start at 10:00 am with a Mass to follow. There will be a lunch at St. Anthony's following the services.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 18, 2019