Joyce Ellen Davis
March 28 1951 - August 15 2019
Joyce was born in Gary Indiana, She later relocated to modesto ,california where she married George Davis. She leaves behind son David Trammel and Daughter Sherri Peer. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband George. She is survived by her Son David Trammel, Daughter Sherri Peer, Brother in law Tyler Davis, Sister in law Leona Davis, Nieces Sherri Davis of California, Christin Collins of Lolo Montana, Nephew Jesse Davis of Oregon, Nephew Brandon Davis of Texas. She is loved by many and will be missed dearly. Funeral will be friday August 23rd. Please contact funeral home for cemetery location
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 22, 2019