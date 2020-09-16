1/1
Joyce Fontana
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann (Gilbert) Fontana
July 8, 1934-September 10, 2020
Joyce Ann Gilbert was born in Dustin, Oklahoma, to George and Alia Gilbert, on July 8, 1934. When she was three years old, the family moved to Santa Cruz, CA, where Joyce spent most of her childhood, and spoke of her fondest memories. Her family then moved to Modesto, CA, when she twelve. A few years later she fell in love with Leo Fontana. The two married on July 7, 1950, and started a family. When asked by her granddaughter what her favorite time in life was, she replied, "When I was raising my kids." Joyce's sole interest was investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Later, she devoted her love and care to other families as a Nanny. She was member of Trinity Baptist Church in Modesto, and taught Preschool Sunday School for a period of time. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her sister, Juanita Butler; her brother Truman Gilbert; and her daughter, Brenda Joyce Fontana. She is survived by her son, Sam Fontana (Shelley); her son, George Fontana (Judy); her daughter, Judy Fontana (Mike Golder); her granddaughter, Brenda Turner-Elwess (Raymond Elwess); her grandson, George Fontana; her grandson, Leo Fontana II (Melinda); and her great-granddaughters, Ella and Syenna Fontana. There will be a viewing on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Salas Brothers, preceding the Gravesite Service, at 10:30 AM, at Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
09:00 AM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God grant you strength and courage as you face the coming days. Ps.94:19
Neighbor
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved