Joyce Ann (Gilbert) FontanaJuly 8, 1934-September 10, 2020Joyce Ann Gilbert was born in Dustin, Oklahoma, to George and Alia Gilbert, on July 8, 1934. When she was three years old, the family moved to Santa Cruz, CA, where Joyce spent most of her childhood, and spoke of her fondest memories. Her family then moved to Modesto, CA, when she twelve. A few years later she fell in love with Leo Fontana. The two married on July 7, 1950, and started a family. When asked by her granddaughter what her favorite time in life was, she replied, "When I was raising my kids." Joyce's sole interest was investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Later, she devoted her love and care to other families as a Nanny. She was member of Trinity Baptist Church in Modesto, and taught Preschool Sunday School for a period of time. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her sister, Juanita Butler; her brother Truman Gilbert; and her daughter, Brenda Joyce Fontana. She is survived by her son, Sam Fontana (Shelley); her son, George Fontana (Judy); her daughter, Judy Fontana (Mike Golder); her granddaughter, Brenda Turner-Elwess (Raymond Elwess); her grandson, George Fontana; her grandson, Leo Fontana II (Melinda); and her great-granddaughters, Ella and Syenna Fontana. There will be a viewing on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Salas Brothers, preceding the Gravesite Service, at 10:30 AM, at Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.