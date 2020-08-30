Joyce Larson
Feb. 7, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2020
Joyce (Fliflet) Larson, 86, of Turlock, passed away Friday, August 21st after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Joyce was born in a log cabin in Donald, Wisconsin to Joseph and Ruth (Bakke) Fliflet. One of nine siblings in a tight-knit Norwegian family, they moved to California in 1941 where she attended local schools and graduated from Turlock High School in 1952. She fell in love with Dewey Larson, marrying him in 1956, and together they had three children. Besides making a home for her family, she also had a working career that included the United California Bank and 25+ years as a teacher's aide at Osborn Elementary School.
We will remember her steadfast support of her husband and children and her belief they should always follow their dreams. We'll remember her perfect harmony to any melody and her ability to make every person feel welcomed and heard. We'll remember her strong faith in god and the way she loved and served the church that impacted so many.
Her grandchildren remember her warmth, love, and optimism; the way they always felt at home wherever she was; her consistent presence, always ready with a hug and a kiss and a Jolly Rancher.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dewey Larson; her children Wendy, David (Gena), and Nancy (Todd); seven brilliant grandchildren, and one especially adorable great-grandson. She also leaves behind two siblings, Rachel Friesen and David Fliflet.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Life Christian Center in Turlock, 2918 W. Tuolumne Rd. Attendance will be limited due to the current COVID-19 circumstances. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages making a donation in honor of Joyce Larson to the charity of your choice
