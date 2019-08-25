Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Nelson. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Interment 9:00 AM Hilmar Cemetery Memorial service 10:00 AM Hilmar Covenant Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce W. Nelson

April 1930 ~ August 2019

Joyce W. Nelson was born in Stockholm, Wisconsin to Wilford and Florence Anderson. She and her family moved to California in 1941 and they settled in the Hilmar area. Joyce attended the local schools and while in high school was a majorette and played 3rd base on the softball team. She met her future husband, Stan, at a ball game. She graduated from Hilmar High School and married Stan on August 28, 1948. They would have been married 71 years this month.

Stan and Joyce raised five children who all helped out with chores on the family dairy. Joyce was the bookkeeper, besides being a wonderful cook and mother. Her rice pudding and macaroni salad were family favorites. In about 1980 Joyce and Stan joined an RV group, the Diablo Wagoneers. Monthly outings were held throughout California. The Nelson dairy was a favorite camp site.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Wilford and Florence Anderson, husband Stanley Nelson, brothers Glen and Wilford "Bud" Anderson, sister Elaine Bridegroom, son Darrell Nelson and grandson Erik Nelson.

Surviving family members are sister Lois Leibnitz and sister-in-law Mae Anderson; children Dennis (Jeanie) Nelson, Karen (Terry) Bostrom, Dwayne (Irene) Nelson, and Corinne (Dan) Machado; grandchildren Kate (Andrew) Dargatz, Natalie (Larry) Pires, Daniel (Noel) Machado, Michelle (Gino) Pedretti, Brian (Erin) Nelson and Brent (Caitlyn) Nelson. Joyce also had 11 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Paramount Court Assisted Living. We also appreciated the loving care shown Joyce by the nurses and staff at Emanuel Hospital, 3rd floor.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Hilmar Covenant Church, P.O. Box 340, Hilmar CA 95324 or to a .

Visitation will be at Allen Mortuary, Wednesday, August 28 from 5-7pm. Interment will be at Hilmar Cemetery at 9am on Thursday, August 29 and a memorial service will follow at Hilmar Covenant Church at 10am.

