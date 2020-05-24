Joyce Evelyn PercivalAug 29, 1926 - May 18, 2020Joyce Evelyn Percival, 93 was called to be with her Lord on May 18, 2020. Joyce was born Aug. 29, 1926 in Willows, Ca.Joyce was a graduate of Pepperdine Christian University and began her teaching career in Monterey, Ca. She later moved to Modesto where she worked temporarily for the Modesto Bee Newspaper. Joyce worked as a Junior High home economics teacher for the Modesto City School District for over 30 years. She was a member of The Church of Christ for nearly 70 years, first at La Loma then Davis Park in Modesto. She taught Bible classes, coordinated potluck dinners and other social events at the church, hosted a Ladies Bible class at her home and influenced several young women to serve The Lord.Joyce is survived by her sons, Kent, Clark (Carol), her grandsons; Aaron (Kristen), Jared, Jamison (Shannon), three great grandsons, one great-granddaughter, two sisters-in-law; Margaret Percival and Beverly Hall and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Percival and brother, Norman Brockman.Due to the Covid situation, there will be no services at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Joyce's family wishes to thank everyone for their understanding.