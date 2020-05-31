Joyce V WolfswinkelMay 8,1931 - May 29,2020Joyce Vyonne Wolfswinkel (Quimby) at 89 went home to be with Jesus and Marvin Wolfswinkel on May 29th,2002.Joyce was born 1931 in Modesto, Ca. to Stanley & Rosemond Quimby. She is survived by Jeffrey Wayne Wolfswinkel (Son) & Kimberly Kay Wolfswinkel, Granddaughter Alissa K Peters & Husband Vince Peters and Great Granddaughter Quinn Eloise Peters.As a young girl Joyce & her parents, due to her dads job, moved quite often, Modesto, Hughson back to Modesto, Stockton, Sacramento, Medford & Klamath Fall, Or. They settled back in Sacramento where she graduated High School in 1949 from Grant Union High, after a few years of collage at Sacramento State as a Business Major in 1952 Joyce met Marvin Wolfswinklel. In 1953 upon Marvin's return from deployment overseas they were married and moved to San Bernardino. In 1956 Joyce and Marvin moved back to Modesto and built they're dream home on Chehalem Dr.Joyce worked at the Stanislaus Title Co. from late 1954 to 1959. In 1959 they were blessed with the birth of their son Jeffrey. Joyce became a stay at home mother & wife. She was active in the P.T.A. and was a home room Mom all through Jeff's element school years. Joyce and Marvin were members of Del Rio Country Club for over 50 years. Joyce was a active member of the Gay Nine-Tees women's golf club, she was also a member the women's 18 hole golf group. Joyce over many years belonged to several different ladies Bridge groups.Joyce & Marvin loved to travel. They purchased their first Motorhome in1978, with many to follow. They traveled the Continental US for over 30 years. They spent over 19 years being snowbirds, Winters in Cathedral City (Palm Springs) and Summers either at Lake Okoboji, Ia. or in Northern California (Lincoln/Modesto).In 2014 Joyce & Marvin sold their home Lincoln, Ca., their motorhome & property in Cathedral City. They moved to Covenant Village Retirement community in Turlock, Ca. to be closer the Jeff & Kim.Joyce requested no memorial service to be held and due to current circumstances, there will only be a private graveside for immediate family to be held in June. The Wolfswinkel Family request in lieu of flowers please make donations in Joyce's honor to Centenary United Methodist Church-Refurbishing Fund 1911 Toyon Ave. Modesto, CA. 95350