Joylene Beasley Ulrich

Feb 1, 1927 - April 27, 2019

Joylene Beasley was born February 1, 1927 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Ruel York Beasley and Arrie Oletha Beasley. When Joy was five years old, her family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she took tap lessons and ballet and her love of the performing arts began to grow. Throughout her youth, she sang, performed in plays, ice skated and danced, she particularly enjoyed tap dancing. At the end of seventh grade, Joy moved back to Ft. Worth. Her mother was ill, her father was traveling with his work, and Joy ran the household and took care of her two younger brothers. It was a great deal of responsibility for such a young girl, yet Joy was still an honor student, class secretary and quite active with her friends. Around 1942, Joy moved with her family to Joplin, Missouri. In high school she was a cheerleader and member of girls ROTC officer training corp, while working as a hat check girl and soda jerk. After living in Joplin for two years, at the age of seventeen years, Joy, who had always wanted more out of life, made the decision to move to California. She and her younger brother Wally got on a Greyhound bus and arrived in Modesto in the fall of 1944. They stayed with their Uncle Harley and Aunt Clayton. She started Modesto High School as a Junior, where she immediately got involved in theater and joined a sorority, while devoting time to wartime efforts. One day she walked in to Shoemake's Jewelers and met Helen Shoemake, who hired her on the spot. Helen and her husband Walter took Joy under their wing, and when Helen passed away she left the jewelry store to Joy and Otto Zimmermann. Joy operated and worked at Shoemake's Jewelers for many years, and it was a huge part of her life.

In 1950, Joy married businessman Jack Ulrich at the Shoemake's home and they were blessed with a happy, beautiful marriage for almost 64 years, until Jack's death in 2013. Together they were known as a couple who worked hard and threw lavish parties, lots and lots of parties. Jack and Joy always supported local theater and worked closely with the Modesto Youth Theater/MPA for over 30 years, an organization in which their son, Robert, was active in. In the mid-70s, Joy successfully spearheaded a committee to raise money to air condition the Modesto High School auditorium, where the productions were performed, and $100,000 was raised. Jack and Joy were active in many local organizations and clubs, among them the Del Rio Golf and Country Club, the Racquet Club, the S.O.S. Club, the Modesto Garden Club, the McHenry Mansion, the Stanislaus County Museum and the Miss Stanislaus Scholarship Program. Joy was the Co-Chairman for an AIDS walk in Modesto and she issued a statement bringing attention to the epidemic.

In describing Joy, the word that immediately comes to mind is "sweet". She mastered the roles of daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, businesswoman and community leader impeccably. She was elegant, kind, vivacious, generous, funny, and a woman of faith. Joy advised and mentored young people throughout her truly enriching life. Her friends were extremely important to her and she lived for her family, both blood relatives and extended.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her brother, Wally Beasley, and her son, Roger. Joy is survived by her son, Robert, daughter-in-law, Kim, grandson, John Cooper, granddaughters, Tierney Joy and Jacqueline Boj-Sode, great-grandchildren, Noah and Elam, brother, Bill Beasley, Julie and Paul Conley, Debora and Dave Loeb, Melanee Wyatt, Eric Dawson, many nieces and one nephew and countless other children, who Joy loved and guided.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Riverside Chapel at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

When Joy's father passed away, she wore bright yellow to his funeral. If you choose to attend, don't be afraid to wear color. We are going to celebrate a GLORIOUS life.

Any remembrances can be made to Modesto Performing Arts, SoldierCare Project, Survivor's Memorial Fund, or any other organization of your choice.

Modesto Performing Arts:

PO Box 580299

Modesto, CA 95358

St. Michael's and All Angels Church (with "SoldierCare Project" on the memo line)

3646 Coldwater Canyon

Studio City, CA 91604

Survivor's Memorial Fund

28245 Avenue Crocker, Ste 230

Valencia, CA 91355

