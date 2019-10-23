Juan Carlos Velasquez
Mar. 1970 ~ Oct. 2019
Juan Carlos Velasquez passed away on October 18, 2019, from Congestive Heart Failure. He was born in San Jose, Ca and had resided in Ceres, Ca for the last 30 years. Juan was a self-employed Handyman who enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and his granddaughters.
Juan is survived by his parents Carlos and Martha Velasquez; His son Marco Velasquez, Daughter in Law Jeveia; Daughters; Audrey Lopez and Anna Abarca; Granddaughters Helena and Jalissa Velasquez; Life Partner Anna Rodriguez; Siblings, Sister Maria Tapia, her husband Henry, Brother Marco Velasquez, his wife Verna, Sister Angelica Velasquez, her Husband Hector Aguilar; Grandmother Maria Velasquez; Aunts Mathilde Martinez, Elsa Reynoso; Nieces, Candace, Kassandra, Amaya, Alyssa; Nephews, Michael, Miguel, Anthony, David; Cousin, Alex Cortez Junior.
Viewing will be Held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 12- 3:30p.m. with funeral mass to follow at 4:00p.m. also at Allen Mortuary.
