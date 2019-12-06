Juanita Marie Cochran
1928-2019
Juanita Marie Cochran was born in McAlester, Oklahoma. She is survived by children Terri Lynn Cochran and Mark Cochran. Preceded in death by Parents Ross & Goldie Wallis, Brothers Dallas Eugene Wallis and Donald Ross Wallis. Moved to Los Angeles in 1935 and then to Ceres, Ca. in 1943. Where she went to school and graduated Modesto JC. In 1956 She married Raymond Cochran. Worked at United Lumber in Modesto, 30 years for Modesto City Schools at Downey High, and 8 years at Stanislaus County Office of Education. She was a Member of Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Hughson. Service will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel December 9th at 10:00 am., with reception following at Hughson Assembly of God followed by Private Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers Remembrances can be made to Hughson Assembly of God or Continuum College in Turlock Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2019