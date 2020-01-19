Guest Book View Sign Service Information Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation 520 N. Sutter Street Stockton , CA 95202 (209)-565-5279 Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Estella Cook Lisenbee

May 31 1922-December 12 2019

Juanita (Cook) Lisenbee passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the daughter of William Lewis Cook Sr. and Goldie Marie (Outland) Cook, born May 31, 1922. She attended Atlanta grammar school and Ripon highschool which she graduated from in 1941. She married her highschool classmate, Charles R. Lisenbee Jr. and they had four children together. Charles R. Lisenbee III, Charlene Lisenbee Mettler (Larry), Thomas D. Lisenbee Sr. (Barbara) and Linda Lisenbee (Gayle). She enjoyed six grandchildren, Kimberly Mettler Eells (Jason), Kelli Mettler Costamagna (Berton), Adam Mettler (Alyson), Thomas Lisenbee Jr, Troy Lisenbee and Travis Lisenbee. She also had 9 great grandchildren. She went by the name of "Tutu" which was lovingly given to her by her grandchildren meaning "grandma" in Hawaiian.

During Juanita's lifetime she was a Sunday school teacher, a 4-H leader for cooking and sewing as well as a 4-H summer camp instructor for arts and crafts in Lake Tahoe. She also was a Ripon Grange member as well as a charter member of the Spring Creek Golf and Country Club. Juanita enjoyed being creative and was known for her exceptionally decorated cakes for birthdays, weddings and baby showers. Once she moved to Lodi, she was a member of the Lodi Lapidary club, designed their club logo and served as President. She gave presentations in Lodi and Stockton elementary schools on rocks and minerals and enjoyed making jewelry. Watercolor painting was one hobby in particular that brought a lot of joy to her. She loved to paint and every Christmas she would paint her own cards and mail them out to friends and family. Travel was another love and she was able to visit many beautiful places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Yosemite, Canada and all of the Northern states. In 1994 at the age of 74 she suffered a massive stroke which left her with many challenges. She lost the use of her right hand and had to re-train herself to write and paint with her left hand. She was independent and determined and lived on her own until she was 94 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex husband Charles, brother William L. Cook Jr and great grandson Christopher Eells. Committal will be private at the historic Lodi Memorial Cemetery and Colonial Rose Chapel is handling the arrangements. A memory book may be signed on line at

