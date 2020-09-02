Juanita Harvey
Oct 1945 ~ Aug 2020
Juanita Harvey, 74 of Ceres, Ca. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in San Jose, Ca. She graduated from Overfelt high school in 1965. She then married her high school sweetheart, John L. Harvey in 1966. She was able to celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2016 before his death later that year.
She is survived by her children John D. (Rachel), James and Jessica; seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
She was a special woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There are no services planned at this time. Please leave your memories and condolences
at www.AllenMortuary.com www.cvobituaries.com