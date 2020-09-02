1/1
Juanita Harvey
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Harvey
Oct 1945 ~ Aug 2020
Juanita Harvey, 74 of Ceres, Ca. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in San Jose, Ca. She graduated from Overfelt high school in 1965. She then married her high school sweetheart, John L. Harvey in 1966. She was able to celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2016 before his death later that year.
She is survived by her children John D. (Rachel), James and Jessica; seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
She was a special woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There are no services planned at this time. Please leave your memories and condolences
at www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved