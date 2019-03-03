Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Larson. View Sign

Juanita F. Larson

December 2, 1930 - February 19, 2019

Juanita F. Larson, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, February 19th, 2019. Born in Okemah, OK., she was the youngest of four daughters to Ernest and Gladys Roach.

After moving to California with her family, Juanita met and married the love of her life, Harold N. Larson in 1948. In the years that followed they had two sons and built their life together in Stanislaus County.

Juanita spent her career with the Forest and National Park Services in Yosemite National Park for over 25 years. When she wasn't with her family or working in the park she spent much of her spare time on one of her many passions, cooking and baking for those she loved. She was an absolute master in the kitchen. In 2008 she moved to Humboldt County where she was thankful to have made so many new and dear friends.

As a longtime Jehovah's Witness, Juanita looked forward to the Bible's promise of endless life of a restored paradise earth.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Harold N. Larson, parents, Ernest and Gladys Roach, sisters Frances Costa and Norma Putney and son Wendell Nels Larson. She is survived by her son Hal Larson, Granddaughter Lindsey Larson-Guillén (Christian), Seann Larson (Stephanie), and Thom Larson.

For those who wish to make a donation in her honor, our family ask that you choose a National Park or local animal rescue.

Her Memorial will be held Saturday March 23rd, 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4511 Campton Rd. Eureka, CA, 95503

Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

