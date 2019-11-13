Judith Ann (Grundy) Benner
Jan. 15 1941 - Oct. 25, 2019
Judy was born in Modesto, Ca to Graydon and Erma (Brush)Grundy. She graduated from Ceres High School and MJC. She worked at Nasco West for many years. Judy was an avid cross stitcher, enjoyed various crafts and loved music.
She leaves behind two sisters Bobbe Grundy and Patti (Bruce) Brown, six children Mark (Liz) Benner, Kim (Don) Rozas, Pam Benner, Brad (Michele) Benner, Michael (Janine) Benner, and Christian (Kristy)Benner, 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her special friend Bob Vaught.
Judy was preceded in death by her ex-husband Don Benner, grandson Garold Benner, and twin great-grandsons Isaiah and Mason Benner.
A celebration of life will be held at The Salvation Army Red Shield located at 1649 Las Vegas St. Modesto on November 16th at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 13, 2019