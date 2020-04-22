Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graham-Hitch Mortuary 4167 First Street Pleasanton , CA 94566-6705 (925)-846-5624 Send Flowers Obituary



1941 - 2020

Judith Ann Folly Cloward, a resident of Pleasanton California for 48 years, passed away from natural causes on April 10, 2020 at ValleyCare hospital Pleasanton.

Born in 1941 in Turlock, California. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1959 and Cal State University, Hayward in 1988. In 1989 she received her Paralegal certificate from St Mary's college in Moraga, California.

Judy worked in many professions over the years, finally settling into a career as a Family Law Paralegal. She retired from the family law field in 2015.

She was a member of the Tri-Valley division of Legal Secretaries inc, TOPS Dublin, and a member of PEO Chapter PX from San Leandro.

She is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Gifts may be directed to Shriners Hospital in her name.

Per her final wishes she will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park in Turlock, CA

Memorial service date will be announced when appropriate pending current health directives.

www.cvobituaries.com



Judith Ann Cloward1941 - 2020Judith Ann Folly Cloward, a resident of Pleasanton California for 48 years, passed away from natural causes on April 10, 2020 at ValleyCare hospital Pleasanton.Born in 1941 in Turlock, California. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1959 and Cal State University, Hayward in 1988. In 1989 she received her Paralegal certificate from St Mary's college in Moraga, California.Judy worked in many professions over the years, finally settling into a career as a Family Law Paralegal. She retired from the family law field in 2015.She was a member of the Tri-Valley division of Legal Secretaries inc, TOPS Dublin, and a member of PEO Chapter PX from San Leandro.She is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.Memorial Gifts may be directed to Shriners Hospital in her name.Per her final wishes she will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park in Turlock, CAMemorial service date will be announced when appropriate pending current health directives. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close