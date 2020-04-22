Judith Ann Cloward
1941 - 2020
Judith Ann Folly Cloward, a resident of Pleasanton California for 48 years, passed away from natural causes on April 10, 2020 at ValleyCare hospital Pleasanton.
Born in 1941 in Turlock, California. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1959 and Cal State University, Hayward in 1988. In 1989 she received her Paralegal certificate from St Mary's college in Moraga, California.
Judy worked in many professions over the years, finally settling into a career as a Family Law Paralegal. She retired from the family law field in 2015.
She was a member of the Tri-Valley division of Legal Secretaries inc, TOPS Dublin, and a member of PEO Chapter PX from San Leandro.
She is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Gifts may be directed to Shriners Hospital in her name.
Per her final wishes she will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park in Turlock, CA
Memorial service date will be announced when appropriate pending current health directives.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 22, 2020