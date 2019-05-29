Judith A. Johnston
August 8, 1944 - May 19, 2019
Judith A. Johnston (Bledsoe) was born and raised in Modesto, Ca to Dolly Howe and Horace Bledsoe. For over 20 years she drove for Modesto City Bus.
She loved the outdoors, fishing, gambling, her house in Louisiana, but most of all her family.
Preceeded in death by her parents, one brother, and her beloved husband Autrey Johnston.
Survived by her children Rick Smith, Zach Smith, Dana Sims, Sydni Phipps, Michelle Ropp, Mariah and Jim Rand, Cory Ropp, and 24 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters, 3 Brothers, and a very large extended family.
Viewing will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home (Riverside Chapel) Monday, June 3, 2019 11am- 1pm. Graveside service will follow at 2pm at Lakewood Memorial Park.
She was a woman of strong character who loved unconditionally and her door was never closed.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 29 to June 2, 2019