Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calvary Baptist Church 1732 Miller Ave Modesto, CA 95354 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church 1732 Miller Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Kathleen Morris

Nov 19, 1945 - Aug 5, 2019

Judith Kathleen (Uber) Morris, age 73 of Modesto, California, died of complications from chemotherapy on August 5, 2019. She passed peacefully in the loving arms of her family. Judith was born November 19, 1945 in Modesto, California, to Frank and Gladys Uber. She grew up in Hughson, California and graduated from Hughson High School in 1963. Judith went to work for the phone company in 1964 and had a long, successful career in telecommunications as a Special Projects Manager. She retired in 2008 after 44 years.

Judith found her soul mate and partner for life when she married Anthony Morris in 1976. They enjoyed 43 blissful years together before she went to be with the Lord. Judith was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Modesto for 42 years. She was Director of the Children's Department, as well as a Sunday school teacher. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Morris of Modesto; her daughter, Terri Petree (Francis Petree) of Modesto; sons, Harold Lee Graves II of Modesto and James Morris (Erica Morris) of Modesto; step-sons Douglas Morris, Larry Morris, Sam Morris and Michael Morris; grandchildren, Brandon Winn, Charles Bryant, Nicolle Brown, Haylee Morris, Jacob Morris, Abigail Morris, David Morris, Jennifer Morris, Sara Morris, Ian Morris, Amanda Morris, Heather Morris, Cassie Morris, Mike Morris, and 11 great-grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life and memorial service officiated by Pastor David Dean will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave., Modesto on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to immediately follow at Church social hall. The family will have a private burial on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Judith Kathleen MorrisNov 19, 1945 - Aug 5, 2019Judith Kathleen (Uber) Morris, age 73 of Modesto, California, died of complications from chemotherapy on August 5, 2019. She passed peacefully in the loving arms of her family. Judith was born November 19, 1945 in Modesto, California, to Frank and Gladys Uber. She grew up in Hughson, California and graduated from Hughson High School in 1963. Judith went to work for the phone company in 1964 and had a long, successful career in telecommunications as a Special Projects Manager. She retired in 2008 after 44 years.Judith found her soul mate and partner for life when she married Anthony Morris in 1976. They enjoyed 43 blissful years together before she went to be with the Lord. Judith was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Modesto for 42 years. She was Director of the Children's Department, as well as a Sunday school teacher. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Morris of Modesto; her daughter, Terri Petree (Francis Petree) of Modesto; sons, Harold Lee Graves II of Modesto and James Morris (Erica Morris) of Modesto; step-sons Douglas Morris, Larry Morris, Sam Morris and Michael Morris; grandchildren, Brandon Winn, Charles Bryant, Nicolle Brown, Haylee Morris, Jacob Morris, Abigail Morris, David Morris, Jennifer Morris, Sara Morris, Ian Morris, Amanda Morris, Heather Morris, Cassie Morris, Mike Morris, and 11 great-grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her parents.A celebration of life and memorial service officiated by Pastor David Dean will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave., Modesto on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to immediately follow at Church social hall. The family will have a private burial on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close