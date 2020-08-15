Judith Mae SmithMay 11, 1948 - August 8, 2020In moments like ours, words that could paint the canvas of her life seem to move sweetly with each brushstroke. Our mother, Judi, was someone who took her family and her "family" as one. Her kind-hearted desire to be there for whoever needed help was a will that many witnessed and cherished. She held the many children and adults of her life with care, comfort, and wholehearted love. She was the gentle matriarch of our souls.Judith Mae Smith, of Modesto, California left this world to be with our Lord on August 8th, 2020 at 1:48 pm. She had been admitted to Doctors Medical Center with several chronic health conditions. Judi contracted the Coronavirus in her sixth week in the hospital, battling for the life she's unceasingly fought for year after year until she lost her strength.Judi grew up in Maplewood, Missouri. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Michelle Riddle-Wolbert (Jeff), Bethany Lee Saint-Smith (Jaime), and Courtney Jean Saint-Smith (Velton); her beloved grandchildren Scott James Wolbert, Leslie Elizabeth Wolbert, Benjamin Pierce Wolbert, and Sidney Lee Lopez; her sisters Sandra Jean Smith and Nancy Lee Smith and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Cochise Saint-Smith; her parents, James Luster Smith and Marcella Elvira Tracy; and, her siblings, Linda Louise Smith, Ronald Tracy Smith, and William Luster Smith.The life of Judith Mae Smith was a fruitful one: In addition to being a solid foundation for her family, she served the Lord at Modesto Free Methodist Church, working as a teacher for the youth and a volunteer in the Christian Life Club. She worked as a certified medical transcriptionist. Her passion for music inspired her numerous online reviews for Doo-Wop and Oldies music magazines. In her later years, she took to painting on canvas alongside her daughter, Courtney.Judi was a "mom", "grandma" and "Aunt Judi" to more than a few: She often gave whatever she had, little or full, to those who were in need and faithfully opened her arms and her doors to anyone who sought comfort and kindness. She touched many lives simply by being. We will forever hold fond memories of the valuable role she played in each of our lives, mindful of the work and effort she expelled to keep us close as a family. She chose to live her life in the light, always praying and administering the grace of God. In memory of the moments that you've shared with our dear mother, your darling friend, and family, we ask that you share her name with the Lord as He continues to brighten her journey.To curb the tide of coronavirus, we have decided to forego a public service at this time. Our family looks forward to being able to safely celebrate Judi's life with many of you shortly. We ask that in lieu of flowers that you please consider reaching out to your local medical facilities to see what can be donated or offered during this time.