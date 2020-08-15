1/1
Judith Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Mae Smith
May 11, 1948 - August 8, 2020
In moments like ours, words that could paint the canvas of her life seem to move sweetly with each brushstroke. Our mother, Judi, was someone who took her family and her "family" as one. Her kind-hearted desire to be there for whoever needed help was a will that many witnessed and cherished. She held the many children and adults of her life with care, comfort, and wholehearted love. She was the gentle matriarch of our souls.
Judith Mae Smith, of Modesto, California left this world to be with our Lord on August 8th, 2020 at 1:48 pm. She had been admitted to Doctors Medical Center with several chronic health conditions. Judi contracted the Coronavirus in her sixth week in the hospital, battling for the life she's unceasingly fought for year after year until she lost her strength.
Judi grew up in Maplewood, Missouri. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Michelle Riddle-Wolbert (Jeff), Bethany Lee Saint-Smith (Jaime), and Courtney Jean Saint-Smith (Velton); her beloved grandchildren Scott James Wolbert, Leslie Elizabeth Wolbert, Benjamin Pierce Wolbert, and Sidney Lee Lopez; her sisters Sandra Jean Smith and Nancy Lee Smith and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Cochise Saint-
Smith; her parents, James Luster Smith and Marcella Elvira Tracy; and, her siblings, Linda Louise Smith, Ronald Tracy Smith, and William Luster Smith.
The life of Judith Mae Smith was a fruitful one: In addition to being a solid foundation for her family, she served the Lord at Modesto Free Methodist Church, working as a teacher for the youth and a volunteer in the Christian Life Club. She worked as a certified medical transcriptionist. Her passion for music inspired her numerous online reviews for Doo-Wop and Oldies music magazines. In her later years, she took to painting on canvas alongside her daughter, Courtney.
Judi was a "mom", "grandma" and "Aunt Judi" to more than a few: She often gave whatever she had, little or full, to those who were in need and faithfully opened her arms and her doors to anyone who sought comfort and kindness. She touched many lives simply by being. We will forever hold fond memories of the valuable role she played in each of our lives, mindful of the work and effort she expelled to keep us close as a family. She chose to live her life in the light, always praying and administering the grace of God. In memory of the moments that you've shared with our dear mother, your darling friend, and family, we ask that you share her name with the Lord as He continues to brighten her journey.
To curb the tide of coronavirus, we have decided to forego a public service at this time. Our family looks forward to being able to safely celebrate Judi's life with many of you shortly. We ask that in lieu of flowers that you please consider reaching out to your local medical facilities to see what can be donated or offered during this time.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Central California
711 5th St.
Modesto, CA 95351
(209) 521-6722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 15, 2020
Love you now go be an angel and join Robert Gonzales Burkett, Uncle Mike and all of our family angels. You will be in our hearts forever. I love you Allison A Burkett and family.
Allison Burkett
Family
August 15, 2020
Judi was my best friend and she was also like a big sister we did thing together i would take her grocery shopping and to food banks and we would do lunch she will be misses and i lovednher so much
Brandy Crawford
Friend
August 15, 2020
Nothing feels right mom. I know you are watching over us and I am thankful for that. I love you so dearly and miss you more than my heart can handle. I will continue to try and make you proud, each and every day. I love you mummykins. Always and forever.
Courtney Saint-Smith
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved