Judith Louise Bollo Whitney
Mar 30, 1940 - Mar 7, 2019
Judy passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her son Rob & wife
Danette, and her grandchildren Corien "Roo" and Carson "Carsi". She was proceeded by her husband
Jon. Judy was born in Palo Alto, CA and raised in Stockton, CA. She graduated from Stagg High School in 1958. She was married to Jon for 44 years, sharing many great adventures together. Judy taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 38 years in Turlock, CA. After she retired in 2001. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital for several years. Judy enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting, baking, crafting and teaching. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She was loving, kind-hearted and compassionate towards everyone she met. Your company will be greatly missed by al' who had the honor of knowing you, A memorial service will be held, Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00am, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd., Modesto, CA 95350. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Memorial Hospital ICU or Community Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 15, 2019