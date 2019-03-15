Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Whitney. View Sign

Judith Louise Bollo Whitney

Mar 30, 1940 - Mar 7, 2019

Judy passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her son Rob & wife

Danette, and her grandchildren Corien "Roo" and Carson "Carsi". She was proceeded by her husband

Jon. Judy was born in Palo Alto, CA and raised in Stockton, CA. She graduated from Stagg High School in 1958. She was married to Jon for 44 years, sharing many great adventures together. Judy taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 38 years in Turlock, CA. After she retired in 2001. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital for several years. Judy enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting, baking, crafting and teaching. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She was loving, kind-hearted and compassionate towards everyone she met. Your company will be greatly missed by al' who had the honor of knowing you, A memorial service will be held, Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00am, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd., Modesto, CA 95350. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Memorial Hospital ICU or Community Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350.

www.cvobituaries.com





Judith Louise Bollo WhitneyMar 30, 1940 - Mar 7, 2019Judy passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her son Rob & wifeDanette, and her grandchildren Corien "Roo" and Carson "Carsi". She was proceeded by her husbandJon. Judy was born in Palo Alto, CA and raised in Stockton, CA. She graduated from Stagg High School in 1958. She was married to Jon for 44 years, sharing many great adventures together. Judy taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 38 years in Turlock, CA. After she retired in 2001. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital for several years. Judy enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting, baking, crafting and teaching. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She was loving, kind-hearted and compassionate towards everyone she met. Your company will be greatly missed by al' who had the honor of knowing you, A memorial service will be held, Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00am, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd., Modesto, CA 95350. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Memorial Hospital ICU or Community Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350. Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close