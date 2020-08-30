Judy Marie BelarminoAug. 16, 1949 - Aug. 25, 2020Judy died suddenly at home in Turlock, CA, in the presence of her husband of 52 years and exactly three months, Rev. Tony Belarmino, after 20 years of chronic health problems.Judy was born in Clinton, Kentucky, to the late Earnest Raymond and Betty Jean Stephenson. As a 17 year old recent 1967 graduate of Hickman County High School, she moved to Santa Cruz County where she met her future husband. They were married on May 25, 1968. Their daughter, Michelle Lynn Belarmino, was born in 1971 in Sacramento.The young family started their Assemblies of God pastoral ministry in Salinas, CA, and their subsequent pastoral ministry took them as far north as Crescent City, California and as far east as Gabbs, Nevada. They started out as associate pastors and then as senior pastors in three small mission churches.Judy was never a typical pastor's wife as she was not involved in the music and didn't like being in front of people. She had a unique ability to love people who were going through tough times in their lives.Her generosity was legendary. She thought no church was too small to get involved in missions outside their own walls. Outreach should be fun and her enthusiasm was contagious. Her biggest nightmare was not having enough food for any church party. She served as the Northern Nevada Women's Ministries Representative.She retired from Modesto City Schools after 17 years. She started as an attendance secretary, became a Principal's secretary and ended her career in the District Office.In nine years of retirement, she was still committed to missions in a financial way.She was proceeded in death by four brothers: Richard Alfred Stephenson, Joseph Raymond Stephenson, Claude Porter Stephenson and John Thomas Stephenson. She is survived by one brother, Robert Paul Stephenson and four sisters: Edith Katherine Rothman, Linda J. Vibbert, Barbara C. Wetzel, Joan Rochelle Stephenson and Lori Jean Stephenson. Survivors also include the loves of her life, husband, Antonio Belarmino and daughter, Michelle Belarmino.There will be a private interment at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, with Reverend Angelo Austria officiating, on Friday, September 4, as the only service. Cremation services provided by Turlock Funeral Home.