Judy Irene TvedtSept 16, 1942-Oct 1, 2020Judy Tvedt died peacefully at her home in Ripon, California on October 1, 2020, after a fierce but short battle with cancer. Her sister, Joan Watkins and Community Hospice were in attendance. She was 78 years old. She was born Judy Irene Smith on Sept 16, 1942 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Doss and Willie Irene (Renfroe) Smith and was raised in Dalton, Georgia where she graduated from high school. She then went to Community Business College in Atlanta, Georgia, and started her business career afterward. While living in Atlanta, she met Lyle Tvedt. She married Lyle M. Tvedt D.C. on December 13, 1970 at Reno, Nevada.Judy and Lyle lived in many places during the early years of their marriage, including Walnut Creek, and Lodi, California; Denver, Colorado and Houston, Texas. In 1978, they finally settled down in Ripon when Lyle opened a chiropractic practice there. She worked in the office with Lyle until he died on June 30, 2014. She was a long-standing member of Soroptimist International of Ripon. Judy and Lyle loved to play golf and they were long-time members of the Spring Creek Golf and Country Club. She was always ready to remind her husband that she had a "hole-in-one" (April 1976) and he never did.She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Floyd, Kenneth and Gene Smith, a sister, Margarite White Svec as well as two stepsons, Bruce and Rodney Tvedt. She is survived by her brother, Rex Smith, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia and sister, Cassie Daniel of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and sister, Joan Watkins of Ripon, California, and special niece, Brandy Sweeney of Tehachapi, California. She is also survived by stepsons, Kevin Tvedt of Los Angeles and Dune Tvedt of Honolulu Hawaii; brother-in law Lou (Pauline) Tvedt of Ripon, California and sister-in-law Deanna Tvedt of Lodi, California and many nieces and nephews.There will be no funeral services. She will be inurned at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, CA with her husband.