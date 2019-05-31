Judy Irene Williams
September 10, 1929 - May 25, 2019
Judy Williams, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and was raised in Long Beach, CA. In 1951, she married Max Williams and they had four sons. In 1956, they settled in Modesto, CA where they raised their family and lived the rest of their lives. Judy was a member of La Loma Grace Brethren Church and their church secretary for 42 years. She retired in 2004.
Judy was preceeded in death by her husband, parents, brother, sister, and step-mother. She is survived by her four sons, Larry (Jane) of Guthrie, OK, Ted (Kathy), Clay (Connie) and Grant (Lesa) all of Modesto. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held June 3rd at 2pm at La Loma Grace Brethren Church, Modesto, CA.
Remembrences may be made to Community Hospice of Modesto or La Loma Grace Brethren Church Missions Fund.
