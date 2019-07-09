Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Catzalco. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Velázquez Catzalco

July 16, 1934 - July 2, 2019

Julia V. Catzalco, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Julia was born in Puebla, Puebla, México, to Gonzalo and Micaela Velázquez. She attended Conservatorio de Música y Declamación del Estado and Ballet Concierto de Puebla where she studied declamation, dance, drama, singing and poetry. Julia worked as a kindergarten teacher for 14 years at Colegio Central in Puebla while she pursued her passion of the performing arts. She was an accomplished declamadora, dancer, actress, and singer in her native México where she won many awards and received accolades for her artistic talents.

In Puebla, Julia met the love of her life, Julio Catzalco. They married, emigrated to the United States (Modesto) and had a long lasting love which endured over 54 years. Together, they created a loving home and raised a beautiful family. Julia was most proud of her three children and her six beloved grandchildren whom she adored.

Once settled in Modesto, she became a credentialed dance teacher and taught Mexican folklóriko dance at Modesto Junior College and CSU, Stanislaus. She formed her own dance troupe, Los Quetzales, who performed regional dances of México throughout the area. Her dance students were instrumental in the growth of folklóriko dance in the central valley as they taught others what they had learned from Julia. She also had a successful 25 year career at Tri-Valley Growers.

Julia was an avid reader who enjoyed writing and reciting poetry. She was a lifelong learner, lover of nature, an extraordinary hostess and had a deep faith in God. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She took every opportunity to thank God for her many blessings. Our family is comforted by the tremendous outpouring of love and prayers from many who knew and loved Julia. She is survived by her devoted husband Julio, son Miguel, daughters and sons-in-law Lupe & Jim Miler; Marianne & Adam Masterman; and grandchildren Alexa, Tristan, and Gianna Miler; and Gregory, Laura, and Jacob Masterman.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 10th at Our Lady of Fatima in Modesto. Interment to follow at Acacia Memorial Park, Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Julia Velázquez CatzalcoJuly 16, 1934 - July 2, 2019Julia V. Catzalco, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Julia was born in Puebla, Puebla, México, to Gonzalo and Micaela Velázquez. She attended Conservatorio de Música y Declamación del Estado and Ballet Concierto de Puebla where she studied declamation, dance, drama, singing and poetry. Julia worked as a kindergarten teacher for 14 years at Colegio Central in Puebla while she pursued her passion of the performing arts. She was an accomplished declamadora, dancer, actress, and singer in her native México where she won many awards and received accolades for her artistic talents.In Puebla, Julia met the love of her life, Julio Catzalco. They married, emigrated to the United States (Modesto) and had a long lasting love which endured over 54 years. Together, they created a loving home and raised a beautiful family. Julia was most proud of her three children and her six beloved grandchildren whom she adored.Once settled in Modesto, she became a credentialed dance teacher and taught Mexican folklóriko dance at Modesto Junior College and CSU, Stanislaus. She formed her own dance troupe, Los Quetzales, who performed regional dances of México throughout the area. Her dance students were instrumental in the growth of folklóriko dance in the central valley as they taught others what they had learned from Julia. She also had a successful 25 year career at Tri-Valley Growers.Julia was an avid reader who enjoyed writing and reciting poetry. She was a lifelong learner, lover of nature, an extraordinary hostess and had a deep faith in God. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She took every opportunity to thank God for her many blessings. Our family is comforted by the tremendous outpouring of love and prayers from many who knew and loved Julia. She is survived by her devoted husband Julio, son Miguel, daughters and sons-in-law Lupe & Jim Miler; Marianne & Adam Masterman; and grandchildren Alexa, Tristan, and Gianna Miler; and Gregory, Laura, and Jacob Masterman.A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 10th at Our Lady of Fatima in Modesto. Interment to follow at Acacia Memorial Park, Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close