Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Allen Event Center 239 N. Broadway Turlock , CA

Julia Mae "Julie" Matney

Sept. 1930 ~ Sept. 2019

Julia Mae, "Julie" age 88, of Ceres passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, with several of her close family members by her side. She was born in Nebraska. She and her husband Dale Matney were the owners of JemDale Holsteins dairy. Julie's talents were many; she was extremely accomplished at crocheting, golfing and bowling. As a beloved wife, she supported the family business by raising calves no matter if there was a family function going on; she would stop, change her clothes, go feed the calves and return to family happenings when the chores were finished. She was a mother, grandmother and aunt, who loved everyone.

As a grandmother, she enjoyed road trips to various theme and water parks and trips to the Mi-Wuk Village cabin with family and friends. She enjoyed vacations with groups of family and friends to the Caribbean and Hawaii and attending family reunions in Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her parents Estelene and Gilbert Pickens, her sister Jan, brother Bill and son Steve. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dale Matney, son Bruce Ashley, his significant other Cindy, their children, Alyssa MacGregor, her husband Eric, (great grandchildren Austin and Gavin), Courtney Ashley, daughter-in-law Regina Ashley, Summer Rouse (4 great grandkids, Destiny, Annelise, Stephan and Colin), Desirea Monahan, her husband Josh (2 great grandkids, Colton and Gracee) and many nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and loving care given by Tawnee, Janie, Kobi and Teresa over the last several years.

Open House Celebration of Life will be held 2-4pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Allen Event Center, 239 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380, light refreshments will be offered during this time. Graveside services will be held at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Gustine, CA 95322.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the National Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at 10218 Fulkerth Rd., Ceres, CA 95307.

