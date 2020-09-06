Julie Marie12-30-1968 – 08-04-2020Julie is survived by her significant other Raymond McKnight (Oakley Ca.) and by her daughter Brittanie Holt (Ted) and grandson Landon of (Oaklahoma)You have left behind your parents John and Carolyn Avila your older brother Dan Avila your older sister Kelle Wing, and little sister Natalie Avila. You have left us way too soon unexpectedly but you are now our guardian angel always in our hearts but never forgotten, Julia loved her dog Jasmine she loved coloring in her cool coloring books and when we were kids she loved going horseback riding and deer hunting with Dad she loves spending time with family and friends.She is also left behind nieces and nephews I miss u so much sis until we meet again