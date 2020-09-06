1/1
Julie Marie Avila
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Marie
12-30-1968 – 08-04-2020
Julie is survived by her significant other Raymond McKnight (Oakley Ca.) and by her daughter Brittanie Holt (Ted) and grandson Landon of (Oaklahoma)
You have left behind your parents John and Carolyn Avila your older brother Dan Avila your older sister Kelle Wing, and little sister Natalie Avila. You have left us way too soon unexpectedly but you are now our guardian angel always in our hearts but never forgotten, Julia loved her dog Jasmine she loved coloring in her cool coloring books and when we were kids she loved going horseback riding and deer hunting with Dad she loves spending time with family and friends.
She is also left behind nieces and nephews I miss u so much sis until we meet again
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved