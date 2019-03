Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julie K Robinson

April 23, 1929 - Feb 27, 2019

Julie Robinson passed away peacefully on Thursday Feb 27th, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was 89 years old.

Julie was born in Oakland California but grew up in Porterville California. Julie moved from Porterville to St. Helena California and worked for a period of time before moving to Modesto California where she spent the majority of her life rasing a family.

Julie spent many years working as a teachers aid with developmental and handicapped children for the Stanislaus County Education System. Julie is survived by three sisters, Gladys, Darleen, Betty and brother Ray. She is also survived by three sons, David, Richard, James Robinson, and by two grandsons, James and Jonatham Robinson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 8th at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto, Ca.95350, (209)523-5646.

www.cvobituaries.com



Julie K RobinsonApril 23, 1929 - Feb 27, 2019Julie Robinson passed away peacefully on Thursday Feb 27th, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was 89 years old.Julie was born in Oakland California but grew up in Porterville California. Julie moved from Porterville to St. Helena California and worked for a period of time before moving to Modesto California where she spent the majority of her life rasing a family.Julie spent many years working as a teachers aid with developmental and handicapped children for the Stanislaus County Education System. Julie is survived by three sisters, Gladys, Darleen, Betty and brother Ray. She is also survived by three sons, David, Richard, James Robinson, and by two grandsons, James and Jonatham Robinson.A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 8th at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto, Ca.95350, (209)523-5646. Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close