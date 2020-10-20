June Harue (Morimoto) KishiAug.8,1923 – Oct.5,2020June Harue (Morimoto) Kishi was born in Cortez, California in 1923, the eleventh of 13 children. The Morimoto family worked numerous farms in the Central Valley before settling in Cortez. She attended high school in Livingston, CA., where she met her lifelong love and husband of 74 years, Sherman Kishi. Their families were interned in Colorado during the illegal incarceration of all people of Japanese ancestry during WWII.June was about family. She deeply loved her siblings, Sherman's family, and their 49 nieces and nephews. She was a devoted farm wife and mother to two daughters, Kiyono Kishi (Scott Yoshida) and Cynthia Kishi (Larry Robinson). June and Sherman's lives were enriched by Kiyono's two daughters, Surya Grover (Nick) and Miya Kishi Dunets, and she delighted in Surya's three young boys, Mikio, Isao and Masaharu. Over the years, she and Sherman enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge, league bowling, and traveling. They were active in church and community activities.June died at home at the age of 97 surrounded by all those she loved so well.