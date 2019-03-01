June Myers
|
August 31, 1925 - February 25, 2019
June Alberta Myers (nee Regnerus) went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. She was a long time resident of Stockton, Modesto and recently Payson, Arizona. June was born on August 31, 1925 in Holland, Michigan and her family moved to California when she was six.
June worked at Weinstocks department store for several years in Stockton and also at Gottchalks in Modesto. She loved to garden, travel and was an avid reader.
June is preceded in death by her son, Wesley Trotter and her beloved husband, Elbert Myers.
She is survived, loved and greatly missed by her children: Judy Hallett of Payson Arizona, Colleen Escalante of Rancho Cordova, California and Patrick Trotter of Black Canyon City, Arizona and grandchildren John and Mark Hallett, Amber Escalante and Wesley Trotter; also 10 great grandchildren.
A graveside service for family only will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life memorial will be at 3:00pm at Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave, in Modesto.
June was blessed to live a long life and she was a blessing to so many.
Cards can be sent to the family in care of Judy Hallett, 409 E. Alpine Dr., Payson, AZ 85541.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to World Vision.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2019