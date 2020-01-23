Junior E. Hankins
6-16-1936 to 1-18-2020
Junior went to his heavenly home on Saturday. He leaves his wife of 66 years Joyce Dansby Hankins. Sons- Donald(Brenda),Danny(Barbara) and Glenn(Charlotte). He leaves 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Junior is survived by three Sisters Helen Mead, Shirley Brown, Linda Brown and a brother Ronald Hankins. He was preceeded in death by his Parents Herman & Mildred Hankins, 2 brothers Edward Hankins & Wesley Hankins and a sister Betty Jean Hankins. A viewing will be held Thursday the 23rd from 4pm to 8pm. at Salas Brothers Funeral Home 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto Ca. A Graveside Service is Friday 10am at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave Ceres Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 23, 2020